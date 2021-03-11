On Wednesday morning, OVHcloud‘s Strasbourg data centers were destroyed by fire. The fire destroyed the SBG2 data center completely and also four rooms in the SBG1 data center. Shortly after the unfortunate event, the company shared the latest information and status.

OVHcloud announced that its three priorities are:

Reserve infrastructures at the other data centers for affected customers: The company has a stock of new servers at the Roubaix and Gravelines sites, ready to be delivered to the majority of affected customers. OVHcloud will further enhance availability in these datacentres, with the production of nearly 10,000 new servers in the coming weeks. Affected customers will be notified about this process as soon as possible.

Secure the site: OVHcloud has regained access, clean it up, and reconnect the electricity and the network for the three affected datacenters.

Continue to assess the impact on the customers’ servers at the affected datacentres, in order to find the best solutions and communicate to all customers.

On the Strasbourg site:

Diagnostic and inventory currently in progress.

The company in the process of clearing up and repairing the damaged buildings to guaranty a safe working environment for the teams.

OVHcloud has finished removing the extinguishing foam and water from the street. The company will remove the water from the water tank today.

SBG2 will need to be almost entirely reconstructed.

SBG1 was heavily damaged.

Following a preliminary audit, Network room SBG1 will be restored at the beginning of next week.

The provisional date for restoring the power supply is Monday, March 15th.

In the coming days, the servers will be activated room by room after the audit.

SBG4: preliminary audits did not reveal issues. The company’s ambition now is to restore power during week 12 and then gradually reactivate all services.

SBG3 was not impacted by the fire. The company aims to restore the power and network during week 12 and then gradually reactivate all services.

