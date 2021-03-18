After the massive fire destroyed its data center, OVHcloud is switching on the racks in the rooms that are smoke-damaged in SBG1. The company’s Founder Octave Klaba announced that more people are involved and the restart will move quicker. The company also stated that users can view the status of their services in the OVHcloud Control Panel.

Update 16 mars 8:30pm

Here, the 10min’s video with last updates about the fire in our DC in SBG2. pic.twitter.com/BPaa9pEBZk — Octave Klaba (@olesovhcom) March 16, 2021

Free data backups

The company also announced that the OVHcloud Community platform is available to allow users to interact with community members. The company also stated that the restart will be carried out room by room, aisle by aisle, and rack by rack.

OVHcloud is also offering replacement infrastructures in its Gravelines, Roubaix, Londres, Warsaw, and Frankfurt data centers for impacted customers. The company is providing around 15,000 new servers to its customers.

