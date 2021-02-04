OVHcloud, the French cloud provider, offers its public cloud, server and web hosting solutions with over 2000 employees worldwide to over 1,5 million global customers. Now, the company announced a new partnership with Australian independent data center operator NEXTDC to double its capacity in Australia.

The second data center in Sydney

OVHcloud has furthered its expansion plans across APAC, opening a second data center in Sydney and doubling its capacity for its Singapore data center. It follows the deployment of a Point of Presence infrastructure in Mumbai, India earlier this year.

Lionel Legros, OVHcloud General Manager APAC, said,

We’re excited to launch this new partnership with NEXTDC, marking the next phase of OVHcloud’s strategic business expansion. The deal will see our capacity double in the market, and the NEXTDC data centre will provide another channel for our customers to capitalise on our multi-local approach. We have a strong focus on growth here in Australia and across the APAC region. We look forward to continuing to enhance our market offering through partnerships like this.”

A second data center in Australia is possible through a new partnership with leading data center operator, NEXTDC. Through this strategic partnership with Australian founded and based company NEXTDC, OVHcloud will also join NEXTDC’s partner program. Joining this thriving business ecosystem will help to further amplify its cloud offer reach to Australian businesses.

