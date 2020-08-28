PAIX announced that the construction of the Nairobi data center, PAIX Nairobi-1 has already started at Britam Towers. The facility is expected to open in November of this year. The Nairobi data center is a part of the company’s Pan-African expansion. The data center will host 240 cabinets and provide a total power capacity of 1.5 MVA, 690 square meters of whitespace, and 99.982% of guaranteed uptime.

240 cabinets, 99.982% uptime

The facility will be highly suitable for PAIX’s interconnected customer community of internet service providers, telecom operators, cloud providers, content distribution networks, digital media, and enterprises with its fiber connectivity from all leading carriers. Wouter van Hulten, CEO of PAIX Data Centres said,