Turbidite, Asia’s newest pan-Asian edge data center platform, announced the Turbidite Guam development project, a joint venture with IT&E, a subsidiary of Prospector Pacific. This project shows that Turbidite continues to progressively roll out edge data centers in strategic locations across Asia Pacific.

To develop a wide network of international-standard edge data centers

Turbidite that has been launched on 3 March 2021 is Asia’s newest pan-Asian edge data center platform with a focus on the development of a wide network of international-standard edge data centers across multiple Asia Pacific countries.

Bill Barney, Chief Executive Officer of Turbidite, said,

“Over the past year, there has been an increase in connectivity requirements through Guam, which is the lowest latency point of US soil to the growing economies of Asia Pacific. Increasingly, tech companies are looking for highly connected and secure carrier-neutral data centers to store their edge nodes. Turbidite Guam will build a central IX for inbound cables destined for Asia.”

Design and planning are underway to convert the current IT&E brownfield building into a state-of-the-art 3 MW Tier III+ data center with future expansion to 10 MW capacity. The new facility will feature open Meet-Me rooms with fiber-on-demand to all current and future cable landing stations in Guam. Turbidite Guam will provide comprehensive value-added services, to support multinational corporations, large Internet companies and other hyper scalers who wish to establish or enhance footprints in the Asia Pacific region. The new facility is expected to be operational in 2022.

