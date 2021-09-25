Data center hardware maintenance and a full suite of managed services provider, Park Place Technologies announced that it is strengthening its data center Professional Services portfolio with offerings bolstered by the acquisition of Curvature. Professional Services offers value-added services that complement the company’s core hardware maintenance business. It also allows clients to innovate technical solutions to IT challenges that can be centralized in a data center or distributed across the customer’s IT infrastructure.

Acquisition of Curvature

The acquisition of Curvature expands the depth and breadth of the company’s available services. The acquisition integrates a $34 million business that handled nearly 800 projects in 2020, encompassing 43,000 dispositioned assets, 40,000 assets deployed in North America and 3,531 Remote hands dispatches. Chris Adams, President and CEO of Park Place Technologies said,

“Our dedicated team of highly trained field engineers, system engineers, and project managers can help facilitate smooth IT infrastructure support operations, from basic IT tasks like IMAC to data center migrations and more.”

The Park Place Professional Services portfolio includes:

Wireless Transformation: Park Place’s Wireless Transformation service leads organizations through wireless modernization by leveraging a three-phase Assessment & Design, Build & Ship and Deployment process — on a global scale — giving clients a single-vendor resource.

IT Asset Disposition: Comprehensive ITAD services support local and global disposition of customer IT assets through a proven and secure process. Services can include de-installation and transportation of assets; hard drive erasure or destruction; and E-waste recycling. Required compliance to R2, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 Certifications demand that Park Place adhere to the highest industry standards.

Data Center Relocation: Park Place can aid in hardware relocations, whether it’s moving several pieces of equipment, an entire data center, or consolidating multiple data centers.

Data Migration: Park Place utilizes established Congruity360 technology to offer global, single-source expert consultation and support for vendor-agnostic, large-scale, complex data migrations. We help plan and strategize for moves involving Cloud, on-prem, and hybrid storage platforms.

Remote Hands: Remote Hands support is a service available to Park Place clients to assist with the operational support of infrastructure assets. This includes tasks such as rebooting hardware, installing new hardware, moving devices within the rack, adding components to existing assets, removing devices, and much more.

IMAC Services: Park Place’s global footprint of technicians and engineers can support IMAC requirements and ensure there are qualified resources prepared to perform the tasks requested at the time clients need them.

Deployments: Park Place provides onsite technical resources and project management for large-scale deployments, such as network, wireless, compute, or storage refreshes, system upgrades, or hardware implementation at new sites.

Discovery Services: Park Place offers manual and automated IT asset discovery solutions — each designed to provide the right level of detail about IT environments to enable fact-based decision-making to drive IT strategy and transformation.

Staff Augmentation: Park Place can provide onsite resources to support long-term or short-term IT initiatives, or remote technical resources for part-time or full-time needs.

