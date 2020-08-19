PCCW Solutions unveils its SLC Data Center in Fo Tan, Hong Kong. This facility was designed to cater for high density and capacity requirements to support growing digital and cloud business needs in the Asia Pacific region.

To meet growing customers’ demand in the Asia Pacific region

According to the announcement, the first stage of the new data center has been fully occupied by global financial institutions, local enterprises and cloud providers.

Mr. Ramez Younan, Managing Director of PCCW Solutions, said,

“The successful launch of this new facility underscores our market leadership in attracting international hyper-cloud service providers to base their data centers in Hong Kong, supporting Hong Kong to become a strategic data center hub in Asia. PCCW Solutions will look at further expansion in data center capacity in Hong Kong and Southeast Asia to address our rapidly growing customers’ demand across the region.”

The first stage of this data center has been completed within 12 months from design to build and awarded with Uptime Institute Tier III Certification. The 13-story SLC Data Center is expected to be fully completed by the end of 2020.