Singapore-based data center provider, Princeton Digital Group announced its plan to build a 100 MW data center campus in Japan. Japan is the fifth market that the company has entered since the company’s formation 4 years ago. The new facility will be a major milestone in its plan to build a 600 megawatts portfolio.

Two phases, 48.5 MW each

The facility will be located in Saitama City and will provide close to 100 MW of critical IT capacity across two phases of 48.5 MW each. It is located 30 kilometers north of central Tokyo and has a total land area of 33,047 square meters. The facility is designed to serve leading hyper-scalers in Japan.

The company also announced that it has already secured the land and power with construction to begin in 2021. It will be built to the latest design and standard with scalability, connectivity, and reliability. Rangu Salgame, Chairman and CEO of Princeton Digital Group said,

“The Asia Pacific region is set to be the largest data center market in the world, and this announcement underscores our vision to be the market leader in this region. Over the last four years, through our unique three-pronged strategy of acquisitions, carve-outs, and greenfield development, we’ve built a strong portfolio of data centers across key Asian markets such as China, Singapore, Indonesia, and India. PDG has become a partner of choice for hyper-scalers across multiple countries. Our entry into Japan and, in particular, Tokyo demonstrates our continued ability to enter new markets that matter to our customers.”

