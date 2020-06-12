DataCenter Fryslân (DCF), founded in 2006, is a sister company of DataDiensten Fryslân. According to the announcement, Hogenhouck m & a advised the shareholders of DCF on this sale. The company also stated that DCF is the only carrier-neutral data center in the Friesland province, which is an important hub for IT suppliers, local authorities, healthcare and educational institutions in the region.

Important hub in Friesland

According to the announcement, the transaction was completed by Penta Infra during the first weeks of “lockdown” during the corona crisis. Else Maria van der Meulen, director and major shareholder of DataCenter Fryslân (DCF) said,