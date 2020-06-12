DataCenter Fryslân (DCF), founded in 2006, is a sister company of DataDiensten Fryslân. According to the announcement, Hogenhouck m & a advised the shareholders of DCF on this sale. The company also stated that DCF is the only carrier-neutral data center in the Friesland province, which is an important hub for IT suppliers, local authorities, healthcare and educational institutions in the region.
Important hub in Friesland
According to the announcement, the transaction was completed by Penta Infra during the first weeks of “lockdown” during the corona crisis. Else Maria van der Meulen, director and major shareholder of DataCenter Fryslân (DCF) said,
“It was quite an effort in the last weeks to get everything for the sale settled from a legal perspective. Once this was all in place, the transaction was completed fully digital. That felt a bit unreal. I would rather have finalised this in person, with all the people that were involved in this process. It felt like running a marathon together but not being able to celebrate the joy of crossing the finish line together. But I’m sure there will be a moment for celebration together, hopefully in the next weeks.”
