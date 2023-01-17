Penta Infra has acquired the Sungard data center campus in Paris, creating an entry for Penta Infra in the French market.

The 3-building campus covers a surface area of over 16.000 square meters and has significant opportunities for expansion.

Sungard will continue using the data center capacity and remain on-site as a partner for its specific set of existing clients.

European edge and hub data center provider, Penta Infra has acquired the Sungard data center campus in Lognes, Paris. With the acquisition, the company is also acquiring the colocation business to continue delivering data center services to the majority of the existing client base.

Expansion opportunities

Sungard has also signed a service contract with the company to be able to continue to use the data center capacity. Sungard will remain on-site as a partner and deliver managed hosting and other services for existing clients.

The campus consists of three buildings, two data centers, and a workplace facility. It covers an area of more than 16,000 square meters and offers significant opportunities for expansion. The campus will be developed into a 10+ MW data center. Penta Infra is planning to directly invest in the campus to upgrade and expand the Lognes facility to the highest market standards and operate them long term, in the most sustainable way.

Penta Infra had 10 data centers in Germany, The Netherlands, and Denmark. The acquisition marks the entry of Penta Infra into the French market. With its presence in this European market, the company aims to further expand its pan-European portfolio of edge and hub data centers. Patrick van der Wilt, Chief Commercial Officer of Penta Infra said,

« We are very excited to announce that we’re expanding our footprint into France, one of the leading European markets. Acquisition of the Lognes data center campus is a new chapter in our ambition to increase our data center footprint in Europe. The high profile customer base, a dense partner ecosystem that provides a wide range of connectivity and public cloud options, combined with the ability to scale on the Lognes campus positions Penta Infra well for developing our business in Europe by serving both national and international clients. Immediate investments to modernize and expand the facilities will provide our current and future clients with one of the most modern and sustainable facilities in Europe where we see our Penta Infra Copenhagen as a reference. »