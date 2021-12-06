Security-focused cloud infrastructure, dedicated servers, colocation, and specialized infrastructure-as-a-service provider phoenixNAP announced an update for its Bare Metal Cloud platform. The update focuses on simplifying the deployment of highly available multi-node Kubernetes clusters. Bare Metal Cloud’s integration with SUSE Rancher is improved for building highly available management clusters suitable for enterprise production environments.

Going beyond single node deployments

phoenixNAP’s Bare Metal Cloud instances’ first integration with SUSE Rancher was deployed in July 2021. Before this integration, developers needed to develop a container services platform from scratch which would cost several hours of work. The integration decreased the amount of work needed to several clicks.

With the new enhancement, the teams which are already leveraging containers and looking for optimizing performance will be able to improve the performance without costly upgrades. Additionally, the potential customers that are interested in using the platform without costly infrastructure upgrades will now be able to do so. With the new additions, the platform will also support a greater variety of DevOps needs and workloads.

The new SUSE Rancher integration phase with phoenixNAP’s platform focuses on going beyond single node deployments that are dominantly used for sandbox environments and development.

Bare Metal Cloud features

100% dedicated physical CPU and RAM resources

No hypervisors, no resource sharing

20+ server instance types optimized to general-purpose, compute-optimized, and memory workloads

Up to 50 Gbps network capacity for selected BMC instances with DDoS protection included

Private networking options

Flexible bandwidth packages

Easy-to-use API and CLI tools

Automated server provisioning with Infrastructure as Code tools (Terraform, Ansible, Pulumi, Chef, and Puppet)

Pay-per-use billing, monthly and yearly reservation options

President of phoenixNAP said,

« Our customers can now have confidence that their critical container management infrastructure is resilient against failure and optimized to meet more stringent corporate governance requirements. We integrated Bare Metal Cloud with the most popular, cloud-agnostic orchestration management tool and provided a unique solution for Kubernetes deployments. In addition to simplifying the process of setting them up, Bare Metal Cloud also helps optimize containerized workloads by providing them with direct access to CPU and RAM resources. As a dedicated platform, Bare Metal Cloud eliminates virtualization overhead and ensures advanced performance even for high-traffic servers, databases, analytics, HPC, machine learning, and other data-heavy workloads. »

See more Data Center News