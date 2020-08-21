Pico strengthens its global data center presence with a new managed colocation facility at Chunghwa Telecom’s CHT Taipei IDC in Banqiao, New Taipei City. Pico provides its own local Intellihands service in CHT Taipei IDC for the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) data center.

Connection of PicoNet in APAC, Asia and Europe

CHT Taipei IDC that is connected to PicoNet is the only data center in Taiwan to achieve both the ANSI/TIA-942 Facility Rated 3 Certification and the Uptime M&O Stamp of Approval. In addition to this, CHT Taipei IDC has also Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), Service Organization Controls (SOC) reports and received the 2019 Taiwan IDC Provider of the Year from Frost & Sullivan.

Roland Hamann, Pico Managing Director, said,

“The combined forces of greater availability of continuous trading, richer data feeds and efforts to enhance trading efficiency and meet international standards, is enticing many trading participants to include Taiwan markets in their global trading strategies. The Taiwan facility strengthens our capabilities to offer clients rapid access to Asia and builds on our globally comprehensive presence in all financial service data centers, and marketplaces.”

Chunghwa Telecom IDC’s server room infrastructure has comprehensive protection against floods and earthquakes to prevent disruptions to network services in the case of such natural disasters. CHT has a connection to other data center locations on PicoNet in APAC as well as in Europe and Americas through PicoNet and Pico’s Global Backbone.

Pico plans to offer dedicated or shared infrastructure options as well as hosting services, tailored technology solutions based on its global market data services, far-reaching latency-sensitive connectivity, and comprehensive infrastructure procurement.