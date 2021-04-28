Pluribus Networks, a provider of SDN automation and disaggregated networking, announced the general availability of release 6.1 of its Linux Netvisor ONE network operating system (OS).

Pluribus Networks, a provider of SDN automation and disaggregated networking, announced the general availability of release 6.1 of its Linux Netvisor ONE network operating system (OS). Pluribus Networks was recognized by the Financial Times as one of the 500 fastest growing companies in the Americas for a second consecutive year in 2021.

Kumar Srikantan, Pluribus Networks president and chief executive officer, said,

“Whether driven by 5G, edge compute, AI/ML applications, or digital transformation, data center operators are all under tremendous pressure to build agile clouds while reducing costs, streamlining efficiencies and increasing application availability and security. As a result, Pluribus is answering customer demand for more flexible, open and scalable solutions that support modern, automated data center network fabrics based on disaggregated network switching via partners such as Dell Technologies and Edgecore, as well as our own Pluribus Freedom Series switches.”

Pluribus features enhancements that deliver affordable and highly automated data center fabrics for private cloud deployments. Netvisor ONE 6.1 includes enhancements to the Adaptive Cloud Fabric that enable Pluribus customers to build bigger, faster fabrics with more services and even simpler operations.

In addition to this, it will offer flexible and scalable packet broker solutions for network monitoring, security monitoring and visibility. R6.1 also further extends the Pluribus switch portfolio with the support of multiple new Edgecore switches for 10/40/100 GbE deployments and delivers a highly automated BGP EVPN implementation for brownfield interoperability.

