Prime Data Centers announced the company’s first expansion out of California. The company is making a $1 billion investment to build a 750,000 square feet data center in Elk Grove, a suburb of Chicago.

Up to 150 MW

The facility will be the company’s first data center in the state of Illinois. The company stated that the facility’s power draw can be up to 150 MW. It will be a hyper-scale and build-to-suit data center which is ideal for large enterprise tenants.

Prime Data Centers also stated that the data center will bring new tax revenues to Elk Grove Village and will also benefit local residents. During the construction period, it will employ local construction subcontractors. The company announced that this is a step in its journey as the company continues to expand across the United States and the world. Jeff Barber, EVP of Sales and Business Development at Prime Data Centers said,

“We are excited about the opportunity to enter the Midwest market in a big way. These types of facilities are in high demand from some of the world’s largest companies. Partnering with Elk Grove Village to meet the demand for data center capacity is incredibly strategic to both Prime and the greater Chicago market in general.”

