<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Prime Data Centers has completed a pre-lease of its new 9MW data center currently under construction in Santa Clara, California, to Cyxtera. Cyxtera operates 62 data centers in 29 markets. For advancing its colocation portfolio, the company has leased the entire facility space from Prime.

To support the specific needs of tenant

Prime Data Centers recently started construction on this four-story data center site located in the heart of Silicon Valley. When fully built, it will bring the facility to roughly 121,000 square feet.

Jeff Barber, EVP Sales, and Marketing at Prime said,

“Adding a company with the global reach and resources of Cyxtera to Prime’s customer list advances our mission of fostering strong partnerships in the industry. Prime strives to develop creative and transparent partnerships such as this, where both parties can realize not only economic benefits but also gain efficiencies via unique and flexible contract structures designed to support the specific needs of the tenant.”

Before announcing plans for this turnkey facility in October of 2020, Prime Data Centers added three strategic locations across California. Prime Data Centers is expanding its global footprint with active projects across the U.S. and Europe.

See more Data Center News