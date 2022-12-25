Low-cost dark fiber services
Nicholas Laag, Chief Executive Officer of Prime Data Centers commented,
« On behalf of everyone at Prime, I would like to welcome our newest customer to the Los Angeles market, demand is strong at Prime LAX-01 thanks to its unique combination of reliable, wholesale data center capacity and access to hundreds of local, national and global networks. This creates an ideal data center environment for cloud providers, Internet businesses, technology companies, and the content-centric enterprise. »
The LAX-01 development is part of Prime’s global, expansion roadmap that projects 2.4 gigawatts upon completion with 159 megawatts delivered in California alone. The company is supporting the initiative with a focus on talent acquisition that has yielded 163% employee growth in 2022 and projects 159% growth for 2023.
Nearly 30% of Prime employees are diverse above the US workforce average of 23%. Prime partners with digital-first organizations like cloud providers, colocation companies, Internet businesses, and tech-savvy enterprises to enhance application performance and customer experience through global data center development and optimization.