Prime Data Centers is expanding its presence across Silicon Valley. The new Santa Clara data center will be the second Silicon Valley data center for Prime. This powered shell facility will be located on Martin Avenue in Santa Clara, California. The data center has a strategic position among the headquarters of some of the biggest tech companies in the world, such as Nvidia, Huawei, Fujifilm.

The second data center in Silicon Valley

Construction on this three-story data center campus is planning to begin this year and to complete in Q2 of 2022. When fully built, the facility has approximately 80,000 square feet of purpose-built data center space, 9MW of critical capacity with N+1 redundancy.

Jeff Barber, EVP Sales, and Business Development at Prime, said,

“Santa Clara is one of the most desired data center locations globally due to its proximity to the vibrant and structurally important San Francisco Bay Area. In addition, the relatively affordable power rates from Silicon Valley Power (SVP) are very advantageous. Yet, it is difficult to find wholesale data center space in this area because of the scarcity and expense of available real estate. The difficulty of obtaining guarantees that the power is available to service the new capacity. Prime has such assurances from SVP in hand today.”

9MW Santa Clara data center is located just one mile from Prime’s Martin Avenue location, which was recently pre-leased to Cyxtera. Prime Data Centers recently started construction on this four-story data center site located in the heart of Silicon Valley. When fully built, it will bring the facility to roughly 121,000 square feet.

See more Data Center News