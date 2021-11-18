Data center developer and operator, Prime Data Centers announced the development of its second data center at its Sacramento, California campus. The facility, located at the McClellan Park business complex, is designed to meet the growing demand in Sacramento Metro and San Francisco Bay Area, with twice the capacity of the company’s existing facility.

Sacramento Metro and San Francisco Bay Area

The facility is powered by an onsite 49 MW substation also owned and operated by the company. Prime Data Centers’ Building-1, an 8 MW facility, is fully leased at this time. Building-2, which is adjacent to the existing building, will provide up to 16 MW of critical capacity and 150,000 square feet.

The facility is designed to accommodate rack densities from 4.5-30 kW. The facility also features advanced heat containment and offers the most efficient cooling technologies available with a design PUE of lower than 1.25. Jeff Barber, EVP of Sales and Marketing at Prime Data Centers said,

«With our first building at McClellan Park fully occupied, and demand for capacity growing every day, Prime Data Centers is doubling-down in the region with this new state-of-the-art facility. We see the Bay Area becoming more power constrained and consider Sacramento the perfect alternative, complete with an ample supply of power and significantly lower pricing. The geographic profile is amongst the safest in the nation without significant latency typically associated with data replication.»

See more Data Center News