Data center developer and operator, Prime Data Centers announces the development of a new four-story, 119,000 square-foot data center in the heart of Silicon Valley. Located at 1231 Comstock Street in Santa Clara, California, Prime will begin construction on the facility in the second half of 2023.

9MW of critical power

This carrier-neutral facility is strategically located at the center of major fiber routes following diverse paths to the top Tier 1 long haul and metro providers. In addition, Prime Data Centers has secured access to new dark fiber routes to all major interconnection facilities in Silicon Valley. Delivering up to 9MW of critical power, available immediately upon construction completion, the property benefits from up to 40% lower utility rates than other Bay Area providers due to its strategic location outside of the San Francisco metro area

One of the facility’s most significant advantages is its proximity to the thriving Bay Area, where it can meet the demand for ultra-low latency workloads and deliver content closer to the edge. Additional benefits will include private and shared office space, secure staging and storage adjacent to a loading dock, and ample on-site parking. Nicholas Laag, CEO of Prime Data Centers said,

« We are excited to continue to expand our presence in Silicon Valley and the greater San Francisco Bay Area. The region is as systemically important as ever and we’re seeing strong demand from the world’s most influential companies. »

See more Data Center News