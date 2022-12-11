Princeton Digital Group (PDG) launched its flagship data center (MU1) in India today. Its MU1 data center provides 48 MW of critical IT capacity across two buildings and has achieved the rare feat of IGBC Platinum certification. With an investment of USD 300 million, MU1 is built across ~six acres within a larger IT campus at Airoli, Navi Mumbai.

Most progressive data center player

Despite global supply challenges and disruptions, PDG has delivered MU1 within ~20 months of its announcement and ahead of its scheduled timeline. This remarkable achievement was made possible by PDG’s exceptional engineering talent, including industry veterans, who are pioneers in the data center landscape and have delivered some of the largest projects in India and the region.

In line with PDG’s vision to be the region’s most progressive data center player in sustainability, MU1 will be powered up to 40% by renewable energy and operate on minimal water consumption. In addition to achieving IGBC Platinum certification, the highest Green Buildings Certification standard, MU1 is the country’s first Open Compute Project (OCP) certified data center. It will also be an Uptime Tier III certified facility.

Commenting on the launch, Rangu Salgame, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of PDG said,

« India is one of the fastest growing data center markets in the world today and is a key focus market for PDG. We are committed to delivering hyperscale grade capacity at global standards to our customers in India. The launch of MU1 further strengthens our position as a leading Pan-Asia datacenter operator, that is focused on creating sustainable value and being an enabler of digital growth. Our continued track record of delivering on our commitments is a key factor that makes PDG the partner of choice for hyperscalers across Asia Pacific. »