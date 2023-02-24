Princeton Digital Group (PDG) has kicked off its SG+ (Singapore+) strategy by constructing a 96 Megawatt data center facility in Batam.

Customers may swiftly extend their infrastructure from Singapore to highly scalable data center facilities in Singapore, Batam, and Johor thanks to PDG’s SG+ strategy.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has referred to Nongsa and Batam as a “digital bridge” between Singapore and Indonesia, as the demand for technological talent, renewable power, land to build data centers, and capacity develops.

The new data center campus will be built on 15 acres of land in Batam, with an initial investment expenditure of up to $1 billion.

Sustainability as a key goal

PDG's campus is part of Nongsa Digital Park (NDP), an integrated digital park in Nongsa on Batam's northwestern edge. The Indonesian government declared Nongsa as a Special Economic Zone for the digital economy and tourism in June 2021.

PDG prioritizes sustainability as a key corporate priority. The acquisition of renewable energy, energy and resource efficiency, green design and construction, and technology and innovation drive the company’s sustainability approach. The corporation will release the second edition of its Sustainability Report in the second quarter of 2023.

Rangu Salgame, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Princeton Digital Group said:

« As a Singapore-headquartered Pan-Asia data center operator, PDG is at the forefront of enabling customers to continue leveraging the unique set of characteristics that have made Singapore such a successful hub for the region. Our SG+ strategy is aimed at providing a seamless infrastructure growth roadmap for our customers. The new campus in Batam reinforces our growth strategy and solidifies our already strong presence across the region in China, Singapore, India, Indonesia, and Japan. »