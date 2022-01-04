Hybrid cloud specialist and edge computing platform operator, Pulsant announced the acquisition of a data center located in Manchester from M247 Limited. The acquisition also includes the associated clients of the facility. With the investment, the company will extend its platform to Manchester and the North-West as a part of its geographic expansion strategy. The 6,500 square feet facility provides approximately 1 MW of power and is located in a secure compound in central Manchester.

Expanding to wider North-West region

The new addition to the company’s existing network of data centers offers transport links and connectivity along with a LINX Manchester PoP on site. The acquisition is the first one since the company has received an investment from Antin Infrastructure Partners in July 2021.

With the acquisition, 40 clients of the data center and all site staff from M247 will be transferred to Pulsant. M247 will also be a client of Pulsant and will use the facility to serve its own business. Pulsant will also bring its colocation and hybrid cloud services to organizations in the region. Pulsant’s platform brings the company’s core data center, network, and cloud services together to process the data close to the edge devices, which bridges the gap between centralized platforms and micro-edge.

Rob Coupland, Chief Executive Officer of Pulsant, said,

« I am very excited to be bring the Pulsant edge computing platform to the Manchester market and wider North-West region. The acquisition of such a well-established and high-quality facility is an important step in our strategy to bring the benefits of edge computing to every business across the UK. »

See more Data Center News