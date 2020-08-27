Hybrid colocation and mega-scale data center solutions provider QTS announced the Bandwidth IG deployment in QTS’ Atlanta Metro data center campus. Bandwidth IG also announced that the company is deploying a metro dark fiber network in Atlanta. Bandwidth IG delivers a diverse, low-latency, high-count fiber network with high-density cables. The new Atlanta network has more than 40 newly built route miles, 75,000 fiber miles, reaches 16 data centers, and represents almost 400 MWs of IT load.
400 Megawatts of IT load
As a part of the agreement, Bandwidth IG will deploy eight separate fiber rings that all interconnect in the QTS Atlanta Metro data center. Bandwidth IG will also complete a high-capacity ring in Santa Clara, California within 3 months. Sean Baillie, Executive Vice President, Connectivity Strategy, QTS said,
“The introduction of Bandwidth IG’s high count, diverse fiber rings into our Atlanta Metro facility adds additional value to the dense ecosystem already in place and gives our customers yet another compelling connectivity option. Bandwidth IG’s dark fiber rings all converge and interconnect at our Atlanta campus making QTS the epicenter of next-generation fiber connectivity in Atlanta.”
