Hybrid colocation and mega-scale data center solutions provider QTS announced the Bandwidth IG deployment in QTS’ Atlanta Metro data center campus. Bandwidth IG also announced that the company is deploying a metro dark fiber network in Atlanta. Bandwidth IG delivers a diverse, low-latency, high-count fiber network with high-density cables. The new Atlanta network has more than 40 newly built route miles, 75,000 fiber miles, reaches 16 data centers, and represents almost 400 MWs of IT load.

As a part of the agreement, Bandwidth IG will deploy eight separate fiber rings that all interconnect in the QTS Atlanta Metro data center. Bandwidth IG will also complete a high-capacity ring in Santa Clara, California within 3 months. Sean Baillie, Executive Vice President, Connectivity Strategy, QTS said,