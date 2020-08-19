QTS Realty Trust, a provider of software-defined and mega-scale data center solutions, has been named, the “Most Sustainable Company in the Data Center Industry” by World Finance Magazine for the second consecutive year. World Finance describes the award as “celebrating organizations implementing sustainability’s three pillars: economic, environmental and social, informally known as profit, planets, and people encouraging businesses to achieve their sustainable needs.”

An exemplary model

According to World Finance, sustainability investing is growing rapidly, and an increasing number of investors are committing to universal codes related to sustainability investing.

João Marques Lima, Founder & Editor-in-Chief of World Finance Magazine said,

“QTS has clearly established itself as the data center leader in sustainability with their vision, strategy and documented commitment to a cleaner, more sustainable world. QTS is an exemplary model for the industry to follow as we expand our focus on achieving environmental and sustainability goals going forward.”

In June, QTS Realty Trust announced the establishment of new PoP in Eemshaven data center by Duocast, a Dutch internet service provider. With this agreement, QTS Realty Trust aims to increase connectivity options for QTS Netherlands customers.

Travis Wright, Vice President, Energy and Sustainability, QTS, said,