The expansion will allow the company to add 240 megawatts across 1.5 million square feet of additional capacity.

The County government made more than $45 million in investment in roads water, and sewer infrastructure.

QTS Data Centers’ partnership with InterGlobix and DE-CIX keys to rapid ascension.

QTS Realty Trust announced its plans to expand its facilities. The company has acquired 200 acres at its Richmond Mega Data Center campus. It will allow the company to add 240 megawatts across 1.5 million square feet of additional capacity. QTS Richmond became a digital infrastructure powerhouse and the second hub of interconnection in Virginia thanks to the public-private partnership with Henrico officials and a vision of connectivity dominance that is shared by the Henrico EDA.

240 megawatts across 1.5 million square feet

The facility benefits from Henrico’s assets, such as a strategic location in the middle of the East Coast, access to renewable energy sources, and low tax rates on computers and related equipment. The data center also benefits from the integration with the new DE-CIX Richmond. The internet exchange, located within QTS, is a part of the largest carrier and data center neutral interconnection ecosystem in the region.

The Henrico Board of Supervisors, Economic Development Authority, and three big tech companies, including Motorola, Siemens, and Hewlett-Packard, transformed the area into a stringent semiconductor and data center environment. The County government made more than $45 million in investment in roads water, and sewer infrastructure and the White Oak Technology Park opened in the late 1990s. Clint Heiden, co-founder of the QTS Richmond NAP and Chief Revenue Officer of QTS Data Centers said,

« Henrico and the White Oak Technology Park have been great to QTS and we will continue to seek new opportunities for investment as evidenced by the recent addition of 200+ acres to the Richmond campus. We recognize that the digital business world is thriving, the data center industry is growing at exponential pace to accommodate that change, and we have all the tools to usher in a new era of global communications. We look forward to leading the charge together as we have found a great home to build the foundation of Internet infrastructure at the Richmond NAP in Henrico, Virginia. »