QTS Realty Trust, a provider of hybrid colocation and mega-scale data center solutions, announced its new Smart Family of data center remote management solutions. The Smart Family joins QTS’ API-driven Service Delivery Platform (SDP), the industry’s first self-service colocation orchestration platform that delivers complete transparency into the data center. SDP empowers customers to view and self-manage their environments from a single platform in real-time.

QTS Smart Family

The Smart Family solutions are built on advanced technologies that include artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and predictive capabilities to enable real-time visibility and access, real-time notifications, and preemptive intelligent insights into customers’ colocation environments. Through agile innovation, the API-driven platform leads the industry in data center services delivery that is also reflected in QTS’ industry-leading customer satisfaction results.

Brent Bensten, Chief Technology Officer, QTS, said,

“QTS’ Service Delivery Platform delivers operational efficiencies for our customers by providing exceptional levels of real-time visibility from a single platform. The Smart Family further extends QTS’ commitment to a premium customer experience by applying advanced technologies that put more remote control into our customers’ hands, eliminating costs associated with data center visits.”

QTS SmartCam is an intelligent, real-time vision system that informs customers as events occur in their colocation space. Providing an additional layer of visibility and physical security at the data center, SmartCam applies AI and ML to live streaming video of the customer’s controlled space to identify, capture, record, and log motion-activated “events”.

The ability to remotely access and control equipment at the data center has never been more critical than during the pandemic. As a result, the industry’s reliance on remote management tools and the effort to reduce trips to the data center is quickly becoming the new way of conducting business.

QTS SmartCart is available today at select QTS data centers. QTS SmartSensors provide real-time visibility into key temperature and relative humidity data at the rack level and issue real-time notifications to keep customers informed of changes in their environment. Environmental sensors, integrated into QTS building management systems, ensure ideal operating conditions for each location.

