QTS Realty Trust, a provider of software-defined and mega scale data center solutions, announced that Duocast has established a point of presence in QTS’ Eemshaven data center. With this agreement, QTS Realty Trust aims to increase connectivity options for QTS Netherlands customers.

Two data centers in the Netherlands

Duocast which has a presence in QTS’ Eemshaven and Groningen data centers provides solutions about Internet and Ethernet services, IP Transit, IoT backbone and dedicated hosting services.

Fabian Labohm, Chief Technology Officer, Duocast, said,

“Duocast is focused on building differentiated national IP and transport networks that exceed customer expectations, with highly flexible and diverse route options. QTS’ Groningen and Eemshaven data centers are perfect locations for us to expand our presence outside of Amsterdam and we look forward to providing low latency connectivity that further extends QTS’ ability to serve the world’s largest enterprises and cloud platforms.”

QTS’ Groningen and Eemshaven data centers have approximately 158,000 square feet of raised floor and 30 gross megawatts of capacity within QTS’ global footprint. These facilities are strategically located near several transatlantic fiber cable landings for providing access to multiple markets within Europe and North America.