One of the biggest Arm-based chip manufacturers, Qualcomm, is reportedly returning to the server processor market. The rumors come from Bloomberg and they state that the sources of this insider information choose to remain anonymous. The rumors also say that Amazon will be the first customer of Qualcomm’s server-focused CPUs.

A second try

Qualcomm has been a big Arm chip manufacturer for years, thanks to the huge mobile market. They tried to develop a server-focused chip years ago. However, they had to lay off the data center team in 2018 and since then, they continue the low-power chip business.

The company bought a successful chip start-up, Nuvia, at the beginning of 2021 for $1.4 billion. The rumors say that the new data center-focused Arm-based chips will be developed by the Nuvia team. This start-up was founded by Apple veterans.

After the acquisition, the team was said to be focusing on low-power chips, just like Qualcomm’s ongoing businesses in mobile, IoT, and networking chips. However, current rumors say that Qualcomm is going for a comeback with Nuvia and they already have a “big” customer, Amazon. Currently, there is no official statement about those rumors.