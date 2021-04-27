Quintillion launched its next-generation ground station architecture in support of the highest latitude satellite ground station. Quintillion’s new Arctic ground station will be directly connected via fiber to Equinix SE2 International Business Exchange data center in Seattle. This means connection to Equinix Fabric, a software-defined interconnection service that allows any business to connect between its own distributed infrastructure and any other company’s infrastructure on Platform Equinix. Quintillion is one of the leading infrastructure providers of broadband connectivity, satellite ground station operations and big data/cloud services.

Easy connection to Equinix’s digital ecosystems

Equinix Fabric will enable Quintillion customers to tap into Equinix’s digital ecosystems and connect with other physical or virtual services available on the trusted Platform Equinix. The ground station, operated in conjunction with ATLAS Space Operations, is located at 72 degrees latitude in Utqiagvik on the north slope of Alaska. The 3.7-meter antenna operates in the S and X bands and expects to see up to 12 polar-orbiting satellite passes per day.

Jim Poole, Equinix’s Vice President of Business Development, said,

“Space communications is an important component in many enterprises’ overall digital strategies. As the world’s digital infrastructure company, Equinix is meeting these critical needs by advancing our next-generation platform strategy to include satellite access and assist our customers’ IT transformation efforts. Satellite customers can dynamically scale their digital infrastructure needs by accessing the ecosystem of service providers at Equinix, without needing to worry about building all of the infrastructure themselves.”

Satellite ground network infrastructure includes the ground-based infrastructure necessary to support the operation of our satellites. Now, it is on the cusp of a fundamental change. New developments covers small cubesats, software-defined payloads, new multi-orbit and multi-band satellite architectures, advancements in electronically steered antenna technology and cloud-based analytics, are making space an exciting but increasingly complex and dynamic marketplace.

