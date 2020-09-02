Carrier-neutral data center operator in West Africa, Rack Centre, announced an expansion that will increase capacity to a total net lettable white space of 6000 square meters and allow for 13MW of IT power capacity in its Lagos campus. It will be in addition to the current expansion already underway which will double the capacity to 1.5MW and 1,200 square meters of white space in 2021. The company also stated that the funding will come from a $250m Pan-African data center platform established by Actis and Convergence Partners.

6000 square meters white space

Additionally, Rack Centre is also developing additional buy and build opportunities across Africa. The company aims to establish a network of carrier-neutral data centers aimed at catering to the carrier, cloud, and hyper-scale customers. Dr Ayotunde Coker, Managing Director of Rack Centre said,

“We are proud of the quality and scale bar we have set in the region and are scaling to be the de-facto digital data hub for West Africa. Mass adoption of digital working models and content distribution is driving growing investment in the region and Rack Centre offers a world-class location to house these IT and telecoms facilities.”

