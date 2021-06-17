Chips and silicon IP provider, Rambus announced that the company signed an agreement to acquire PLDA, Compute Express Link and PCI Express digital solutions provider and AnalogX, multi-standard connectivity SerDes IP solutions provider. With the acquisition, Rambus aims to expand its digital controller IP portfolio with CXL 2.0, PCIe 5.0, PCIe 6.0 controller, and switch IP.

Next-generation data center interface solutions

Rambus also stated that CXL and PCIe will be critical enablers for next-generation systems. They are capable of delivering high-speed interconnects between processors, accelerators, memory, and network devices which is required for high workload especially in AI, ML, and HPC applications.

The acquisition of AnalogX will also enhance Rambus’ PCIe 5.0 and 32G Multi-protocol PHYs families with SerDes technology specifically which is designed to provide very low latency with low power. AnalogX will also accelerate the company roadmap for PCIe 6.0 and CXL 3.0 solutions. Luc Seraphin, President and CEO of Rambus said,

“We are in the midst of a generational shift in data center, and PCI Express and CXL are the backbone of future architectures. Leveraging our combined offerings and expertise, we will be able to expand market opportunity and accelerate our roadmap of new memory interconnect products, ushering in a new era of global data center connectivity.”

