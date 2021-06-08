Ranovus announced at OFC 2021, the optical networking event in North America, the next step in reducing power consumption and overall costs for hyperscale data center operations with the introduction of the Odin Analog-Drive CPO 2.0 architecture.

40% cost and power reduction to the overall system

Co-packaged Optics, or CPO, is an innovative approach that provides nx100Gbps PAM4 Optical I/O for Ethernet switch and ML/AI silicon in a single packaged assembly, which significantly reduces the cost and power consumption of the complete system.

Dr. Christoph Schulien, EVP of R&D and Systems at Ranovus, said,

“We launched Odin, our next generation monolithic EPIC and laser platform for multi-terabit Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) applications in data centers, in March 2020. The Odin platform is a low latency, high density, protocol-agnostic monolithic optical engine that delivers massive optical interconnect bandwidth with industry-leading cost and power efficiency. The Odin Analog-Drive configuration eliminates the retimers in the CPO 1.0 configuration, which brings about a 40% cost and power reduction to the overall system.”

CPO 2.0 improves on CPO 1.0 while maintaining optical interoperability and brings advantages to the ecosystem including 40% cost and power consumption savings, smaller footprint, reuse and optimization of existing 100G PAM4 and PCIe Ser/Des chips vs new investment in an XSR Ser/Des chip for data center applications. Customer trials with Odin Analog-Drive CPO 2.0 are planned for Q4 2021.

