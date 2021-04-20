The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) alongside JSC ER-Telecom Holding and Talos Fund I LP announced a joint investment in the creation of an autonomous cloud service in Russia based on Linxdatacenter assets.

Two large data centers with Tier III

The investor consortium purchased a 100% stake in Svyaz VSD LLC, the Russian subsidiary of the Netherlands-based Linx Telecommunications Holding BV. The purchase includes the LinxCloud platform and two large data centers in Moscow and St. Petersburg with a total area of 13,400 square meters, operating in compliance with the highest international quality standards Tier III.

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said,

“The acquisition of Linxdatacenter assets together with a strong Russian strategic player and our partner from the Middle East with access to unique technological solutions is aimed at accomplishing an ambitious goal of accelerating the development of Russia’s digital infrastructure. The priority for our platform is to develop Russia’s leading cloud service based on advanced AI technologies. Successful implementation of the project will be possible by using RDIF’s experience in implementing high-techprojects, ER-Telecom’s technological support as well as the expertise of the Fund’s international partners.”

“The joint cloud platform will provide the necessary virtual infrastructure to the largest Russian and international enterprises for performing their key tasks, ensuring operational continuity and minimizing business risks,” according to the announcement.

Olga Sokolova, General Director of Linxdatacenter Russia, said,

“The investment opens up a new development opportunity for Linxdatacenter in the field of colocation and cloud services, while enabling us to preserve the Company’s achievements over the last 20 years. By the end of 2020, Linxdatacenter’s cloud platform had recorded 30% business growth. New business partners will help the company to strengthen its position in the market and accelerate its growth, owing to consolidation of technical and financial resources for the Company’s long-term outlook.”

