Rittal and Stulz partnered for the provision of made-to-measure data center infrastructure, consulting, support and services. Customers will benefit from one-stop IT infrastructure solutions and an expanded portfolio of premium and precision cooling systems for mid-size and large data centers. Rittal is a provider of industrial enclosures and IT infrastructure, and Stulz is a specialist in data center cooling systems.

For an expanded IT infrastructure

While the IT industry is evolving fast, with new technologies and applications such as 5G, machine learning and digital twins, demand for one-stop data center solutions is growing. For this reason, companies must upgrade and expand their IT infrastructure at an ever-increasing pace. Through this partnership, the two acknowledged pioneers will be better equipped to offer customers end-to-end, tailored solutions to their needs.

Prof. Friedhelm Loh, owner and CEO of Friedhelm Loh Group, said,

“Rittal and Stulz are both family-run companies, with a commitment to innovation and customer-centricity. Together, we can offer our customers an even more extensive portfolio of flexible, end-to-end data center solutions.

Powerful liquid-based closed-circuit chillers, free-cooling products, side chillers, and indoor chillers from Stulz will now combine Rittal’s broad IT infrastructure portfolio. Rittal’s contribution includes IT enclosures, IT cooling units, IT power-supply solutions, and software for data center management and IT system monitoring.

“In cooperation with Rittal, we will ensure rapid, reliable IT system implementation backed by an agile, global service organization with a presence in more than 120 countries,” said Jürgen Stulz, Managing Director Stulz GmbH.

