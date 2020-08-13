KT Corp., South Korea’s telecommunications company, will expand its global data center business with Korea Overseas Infrastructure & Urban Development Corporation (KIND), a government agency.

Cooperation on data center projects

According to the announcement, in a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed last week, the two partners agreed to promote KT’s data center business and smart city projects globally. They will also cooperate on joint data center projects, on business information exchange, public-private partnerships, and business development and finance consultations.

Park Yoon-Young, head of KT’s Enterprise Business Development Unit, said,

“KT will leverage its diverse business achievements in the domestic market into expanding globally through cooperation with KIND. Our partnership will help Korean businesses avail themselves of ICT resources as easily abroad as they do in the nation.”

KT will design data centers and create business plans, develop products and manage business operations. Meanwhile, KIND will take a lead in finding new demands for data centers in connection with its overseas projects, sharing such information with KT, helping the nation’s top telecom operator attract investments. KIND supports their overseas infrastructure contracts, providing them with information and consulting services.