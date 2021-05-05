Scala Data Centers announced the acquisition of Algar Tech’s Data Center and Colocation operations in Campinas. Opened in 2009, this data center is highly connected and is strategically located in Campinas, one of Brazil’s largest data center regions. The Algar data center facility utilizes photovoltaic energy, having been the first in Latin America to adopt this alternative energy use, building upon Scala’s commitment to clean energy.

Entering the market in Campinas

According to Luciano Fialho, Vice President of M&A and Corporate Development at Scala, “The acquisition of this asset accelerates our entry into the market in Campinas, the largest region in the interior of the state, the tenth-largest municipality in Brazil, and one of the technology hubs in Latin America.”

Tatiane Panato, CEO of Algar Tech, talked about the acquisition, saying,

“In recent years Algar Tech has invested in the evolution of its portfolio and has sought new skills to operate in an increasingly digital world. This decision is part of the company’s growth and specialization strategy that focuses on Customer Experience and Managed Services. The sale is exclusive to the Data Center Colocation business, and the company continues to focus on managed services with offers for hosting, end-user support, IT professional services in hybrid environments, on-premise and cloud,” says the executive.

The acquisition of Algar Tech’s facilities will anchor Scala’s new Campus in Campinas, which will have an area of over 130,000 m2, equivalent to more than 15 soccer fields, and 100MW of total capacity distributed in three buildings. In the initial phase, the current building will be modernized and expanded to support near-term customer requirements. In parallel, Scala will begin the development of the second data center on the campus with 45 MW of total capacity.

