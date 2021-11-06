Scala Data Centers reinforces its executive team with the hiring of Agostinho Villela for the position of Chief Technology Officer. Graduated in Electronic Engineering from the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro, Villela is part of a select group of professionals in Latin America and around the world to hold the position of Distinguished Engineer at IBM, one of the highest recognitions in the company’s technical career.

Over 34 years of experience

Villela has over 34 years of experience in the technology industry worldwide, known for his ability to create state-of-the-art in innovation among different segments such as Software Defined Networks, Internet of Things, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Quantum Computing and 5G. As the CTO, Villela will lead Scala’s automation and innovation initiatives, working on 4 main pillars: risk mitigation, quality improvement, delivery time reduction and greater efficiency.

Marcos Peigo, co-founder and CEO of Scala says,

“With Villela joining our executive team, we are taking an important step to have the innovation permeating the entire company in a deep and transversal way. We will be even more focused on bringing intelligence to the processes, services and operation of our data centers and, thus, better scaling our clients’ digital infrastructure.”

For example, in order to improve work safety, availability and delivery time, data center constructions and operations may benefit from innovation with the use of a rapid prototyping model and Open Innovation via the use of Construtechs, to instrument buildings and computing centers and automate the generation of artifacts.

Scala CTO’s hobbies

Innovation and automation are themes that are deeply present in Villela’s life and career. Founder of the IBM Brazil innovation garage in 2017 and the Brazil 5G Telecommunications Solutions Lab in 2020, Villela is the co-author of a patent on cybersecurity and is responsible for a patent submission on caching for assistants based on voice.

Entrepreneur and mentor at Endeavor, Cross-systems IT Specialist, and co-author of a Redbook on distributed computing programming, Villela is also a visiting professor in Rapid Innovation at Fundação Dom Cabral, having been IBM’s worldwide representative in the Telecom Infra Project, member senior at IBM Academy of Technology worldwide and IBM Quantum Ambassador. Scala CTO’s hobbies include electric bikes, TV series, History, Geography and Cleantech.

