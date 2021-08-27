Scala Data Centers, a sustainable hyper scalable data center platform, plans to build data centers in Latin America to meet and exceed the growing demand for digital access in Latin America. The CoE will be responsible for managing the entire design and construction chain of Scala’s data centers in the region while increasing operational and energy efficiency.

New data centers and campuses

The CoE already has more than 40 professionals in Latin America; including architects, civil, electrical, mechanical engineers, and construction, design, and commissioning specialists. Scala will have more control and visibility of the projects carried out. This control will reduce the delivery time of data centers to their colocation customers.

Christiana Espinola Weisshuhn, Strategy Director at Scala, said,

“We reinforce our commitment to generating value to the market, driving the growth and professionalization of business throughout Latin America through the hiring of extremely qualified human capital.”

In the state of São Paulo alone, Scala is investing in the construction of 3 new data centers in its Tamboré complex and new campuses in Campinas and Jundiaí, planned with a total capacity of 100 MW each. All these projects are guaranteed to supply 100% renewable and certified energy up to 2033.

In the rest of Latin America, the company’s contributions occur in locations that are also strategic in Mexico, Chile, and Colombia.

