Digital transformation of energy management and automation services provider, Schneider Electric announces the launch of the Edge Software & Digital Services Program, which provides financial incentives, enablement, and support for IT solution providers to build their Managed Power Services practice.

EcoStruxure IT Software & Digital Services

Edge Software & Digital Services Program is created to respond to the growth of edge computing, enables IT, solution providers, to establish recurring revenue streams. The program offers remote monitoring and management of physical infrastructure across networks utilizing Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure IT Software & Digital Services. The Edge Software & Digital Services Program is part of mySchneider IT Solutions Partner Program, also known as the APC Channel Partner Program.

Core components of the Edge Software & Digital Services Program include:

Lifecycle rebates: An on-going financial incentive for IT solution providers to reinvest in their business

Step-by-step, operational e-guide: “The Essential Guide to Growing Your Business with Managed Power Services”

Certification paths: Educational courses designed to increase technical and business acumen related to digital remote monitoring software and service options

EcoStruxure IT Software and Digital Services: Access to Schneider Electric’s flexible portfolio providing advanced, 24/7 remote monitoring, and remote and on-site support

Jamie Bourassa, Vice President, Edge Computing and IT Channels, Schneider Electric, said,

“Edge computing presents an enormous opportunity for solution providers to expand their service portfolio to address power and cooling infrastructure especially as these sites have become mission-critical. Starting a new service practice takes a commitment of resources including time, education and business development. The level of effort will vary by partner and based on feedback from managed service providers, establishing a managed IT service business can take up to 3,500 hours. We have built a program, for all partners, that simplifies the path to entering the Managed Power Services and helps them capture revenue quickly and for the long-term.”

