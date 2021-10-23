Digital transformation of energy management and automation company, Schneider Electric announced that the company is expanding its Micro Data Center portfolio with the launch of the Easy Micro Data Center Series for standard IT and commercial environments. The new solution is currently available in Europe, South America, East Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Easy Micro Data Centers are capable of supporting edge computing applications, combined with speed, reliability, and affordability.

Easy to manage and monitor

Easy Micro Data Centers contain and deliver all compute, storage, and necessary infrastructure. Easy Micro Data Centers are network-enabled for web-based remote monitoring. The solution allows including add-on options for Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure IT software, delivering secure, real-time intelligence and visibility from anywhere.

Schneider Electric Easy Micro Data Centers come complete with Schneider Electric’s Easy UPS range of UPS, Easy Power Distribution Units, environmental sensing, and cooling. Their size allows Easy Micro Data Centers to be deployed cost-effectively in any edge computing or distributed IT location. The benefits of the new solution are:

Fast, reliable, and affordable: Available within 2-4 weeks, Easy Micro Data Centers are integrated with power and cooling infrastructure components and can be deployed rapidly with up to 48% less cost.

Flexible, agile, and easy to install: Easy Micro Data Centers provide the perfect fit for low-latency applications in Banking and Finance, Retail, Local Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, and Education.

Software and Digital Services: Offer supports remote monitoring and management made easy with Schneider Electric’s award-winning EcoStruxure IT, cloud-based software suite as an optional configuration.

Additional security features: Easy Micro Data Centers come complete with environmental sensing and physical security to help safeguard against tampering and unauthorized access.

Rob McKernan, Senior Vice President of Secure Power Europe at Schneider Electric said,

“Today resilience, efficiency and speed of deployment are fundamental considerations for deploying physical infrastructure at the edge. The ability to deploy IT resources at any location offers businesses great flexibility, but it must come with the peace of mind that solutions will be delivered reliably, to specification, and on budget. With built-in management software allowing remote monitoring via the cloud, Easy Micro Data Centers offer increased intelligence for streamlined management across multiple edge sites, providing customers with the optimum combination of reliability, affordability, and agility.”

