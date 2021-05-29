Schneider Electric has launched its Easy Rack Series available exclusively in Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The Easy Rack series is designed to be quick and easy to install, while simple to scale, customize and accessorize. It delivers a high-quality and cost-effective rack system for a broad range of mission-critical applications, including network closets, edge computing and industrial environments, cloud and colocation data centers.

Available in a wide range

Easy Racks are fully customizable and available in a number of heights, widths and depths, ranging from 24U to 48U units to 600mm and 800mm widths, and 800mm to 1200mm depth variations. The diverse range also includes rack systems with or without sides and one option, which comes flat packed for easy delivery to sites with deployment challenges such as space or height constraints.

Rob McKernan, Senior Vice President of Secure Power Division, Schneider Electric Europe, said,

“Our new Easy Rack range offers world-class reliability, performance and accessibility for mission-critical IT in a multitude of applications. Whether used in colocation facilities, in remote edge or enterprise office environments, Easy Racks deliver a high-quality, robust and easy-to-install range of rack enclosures and accessories, at an affordable price.”

Key benefits of the new Easy Rack

The new Easy Rack bringing new key benefits, listed below:

Fast deployment with a feature-rich, economic rack platform: Fully assembled with essential features, Easy Racks deliver fast deployment and rapid equipment installation for any IT environment. The series offers up to 81% ventilation rate on front and rear doors with static and dynamic load ratings respectively of 1200kg and 600kg.

Fully assembled with essential features, Easy Racks deliver fast deployment and rapid equipment installation for any IT environment. The series offers up to 81% ventilation rate on front and rear doors with static and dynamic load ratings respectively of 1200kg and 600kg. Standardized rack platform : Easy Rack customers can standardize all of their server and network rack requirements on one rack platform, delivering easy installation within row-based data centers, wiring closets and remote edge environments. New standard sizes include an 800mm width and 800mm depth form factor, suitable for cabling and patching applications in network spaces.

: Easy Rack customers can standardize all of their server and network rack requirements on one rack platform, delivering easy installation within row-based data centers, wiring closets and remote edge environments. New standard sizes include an 800mm width and 800mm depth form factor, suitable for cabling and patching applications in network spaces. Competitive Cost: It offers a simple, cost-effective and easy to use, rack-based Infrastructure with seamless design and compatibility across a multitude of IT infrastructures.

It offers a simple, cost-effective and easy to use, rack-based Infrastructure with seamless design and compatibility across a multitude of IT infrastructures. Increased compatib ility: Easy integration with racks, accessories and PDU’s, and with Schneider Electric’s design tools ensures quick to design, deploy and compatible IT solutions.

ility: Easy integration with racks, accessories and PDU’s, and with Schneider Electric’s design tools ensures quick to design, deploy and compatible IT solutions. High-quality systems: From a proven industry leader with legendary reliability and a five-year factory warranty.

