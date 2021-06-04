Schneider Electric launched a liquid-cooled, EcoStruxure Modular Data Center, All-In-One Module. Integrated by Avnet and containing chassis-level precision immersion cooling from Iceotope, the new prefabricated module will allow the most CPU and GPU-intensive high-performance computing (HPC) edge applications to be deployed with greater reliability in harsh and remote environments.

Deployment in 6 weeks

From industrial manufacturing and automotive sites to telco, military, mining, oil and gas, this market-first enables real-time data to be processed faster with greater innovation, efficiency and lower latency.

Robert Bunger, Program Director, CTO Office, Schneider Electric, said,

“Today, demand for the most powerful CPUs and GPUs has risen in practically every IT application, while at the same time, competition for space has quickly become acute. The new All-In-One Liquid-Cooled Prefabricated Data Center Module meets the need to deploy compute-intensive processing power in a compact, secure and dedicated edge environment, which can be deployed almost anywhere in as little as six weeks.”

Housed in a 20′ ISO standard container, the new All-In-One solution accommodates a standard 60kW IT load, with an IT capacity of up to 336kW available as a custom-made solution. The system also includes an 80kW Galaxy VS 3-phase UPS, complete battery back-up, fire protection, fully integrated heat rejection and redundant cooling.

As part of the EcoStruxure Modular Data Centers range, the Liquid-Cooled All-In-One prefabricated module delivers a fast, flexible and predictable solution, offering the same quality and functionality as a traditional, stick-built facility. It enables new data centre capacity to be designed, built and installed in a fraction of the time taken to acquire and develop traditional data centre environments.

