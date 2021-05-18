Schneider Electric has announced that its EcoStruxure Micro Data Center R-Series for rugged indoor environments will be available in Europe by June 2021. The new IP and NEMA rated micro data centers offer a resilient and quick-to-deploy solution to help manage edge computing infrastructure within challenging industrial and manufacturing environments.

Simpler to deploy

As more industrial operators deploy Industry 4.0 technologies to increase productivity, safety, and automation, microdata centers have become increasingly essential to make IT on the factory floor more reliable and simpler to deploy. As part of the launch, six new models are available in 16U, 24U, and 42U sizes to allow for flexibility and scalability.

Rob McKernan, SVP, Secure Power Division, Schneider Electric, Europe, said,

“As Industry 4.0 and advanced automation technologies continue to drive transformation within industrial environments, IT must be deployed closer to the point of use, enabling increased productivity and efficiency. The availability of our new IP and NEMA rated EcoStruxure Micro Data Center R-series solutions will help industrial manufacturers and distributors across the region truly reap the benefits of improved performance and reliability on the factory floor.”

Micro data centers take advantage of existing infrastructure and can potentially reduce capital expenses by 48 percent over a traditional build. EcoStruxure Micro Data Center solutions can save up to 40 percent in field engineering costs, get systems to market 20 percent faster, and reduce maintenance costs by seven percent. The new R-series features:

Built to withstand harsh indoor environments and applications with minimum ingress protection ratings of IP54 and NEMA 12. Industrial edge environments can be challenging with high levels of dust, moisture, and wide temperature variations.

Managed remotely with Schneider Electric’s portfolio of software and digital services when there’s limited-to-no on-site IT staff. EcoStruxure IT, an open, vendor-agnostic platform, provides the power and flexibility for users to manage critical infrastructure on their own, with a partner, or to allow Schneider Electric’s service engineers to manage the assets for them.

Equipped with security features, such as access control, intrusion detection and security camera that allow it to go in unsecured locations.

Able to standardize your design across multiple environments with a single, all-in-one-solution, which is easier to deploy and maintain than disparate systems.

See more Data Center News