Schneider Electric partnered with power management system company Anord Mardix to develop and deploy critical power solutions to the data center market. According to the announcement, this partnership will make Anord Mardix’s DATABAR busway system, power distribution units (PDUs), and Static Transfer Switch (STS) system available to Schneider Electric’s North American data center customers.

To power their critical systems

The partnership of Schneider Electric and Anord Mardix is providing data center customers with a complete solution to power their critical systems. Using advanced engineering, Anord Mardix’s busway system and PDUs are designed for meeting today’s electrical distribution requirements.

Russell Senesac, Vice President of Data Center Strategy, Schneider Electric, said,

“We strive to revolutionize the way our data center customers monitor and manage their critical IT assets and data—including cooling, networking, power and more. We’ve made significant investments in expanding our ecosystem of partners to offer our customers the industry’s most innovative solutions to solve today’s most pressing IT challenges. The addition of Anord Mardix’s PDU and busway offerings to our extensive data center product portfolio will provide customers with the solutions they need to reduce complexity, improve reliability and adapt to changing business needs.”

Benefits of Schneider Electric and Anord Mardix partnership include:

• Enhanced simplicity and speed: By using a single, local vendor to supply the entire power distribution and monitoring needs for data centers, operators benefit from an efficient supply chain and can simplify the procurement process, speed deployment, and reduce costs.

• Streamlined operations: By using a one-system approach to bring power from the wall throughout an operation, customers benefit from better availability and less complexity.

• Greater visibility and data insights: By integrating these offers with EcoStruxure IT, data center operators will have access to another data collection point within their electrical system, further expanding visibility across an enterprise’s IT operations.

• Improved flexibility and choice: By procuring both PDU and busways from one expert source, operators of legacy data centers and those overseeing the construction of new data centers have the flexibility to decide what power distribution solution makes the most sense for their facility’s needs.

• Greater customer support: By leveraging the Schneider Electric Services Team, data center customers benefit from a single point of support for their entire electrical system, including busways, PDUs and STS systems.