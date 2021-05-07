Schneider Electric announced an expansion of the EcoStruxure Micro Data Center C-Series with the new 43U, offering the greatest capacity in the company’s commercial and office line of micro data centers. The C-Series is designed for commercial environments such as offices, retail spaces, stock rooms, healthcare or education facilities, factory control rooms, and light warehouse spaces.

Saving up to 48 percent on CapEx

The new 43U C-Series features intelligent cooling technology for enhanced protection and energy efficiency. It also eliminates the need for a purpose-built IT room, saving up to 48 percent on CapEx in 20 percent less time. In addition, users will save up to 40 percent in field engineering costs and reduce maintenance costs by 7 percent.

The 43U C-Series was designed for IT solution providers, distributors, and alliances as well as IT professionals across vertical segments including banking, financial services, retail, healthcare, government, and education.

Benefits of the new 43U C-Series:

Energy Efficient Cooling Technology: Switches automatically between three cooling modes – active, eco, and emergency – based on real-time needs of the system for enhanced energy efficiency and added protection against static buildup and overheating.

More space: Offers the greatest capacity within our Commercial (C-Series) EcoStruxure Micro Data Center line – up to 36U useable space

Suitable for indoor, commercial environments: Withstands the challenges of dust, power fluctuations, moderate temperature changes, and unsecure locations that are not purpose-built for sensitive IT equipment.

The 43U C-Series is currently available in South America, Middle East, Africa, India, and Southeast Asia, and Pacific.

