The International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Server Tracker shows that vendor revenue in the worldwide server market grew 19.8% year over year to $24.0 billion during the second quarter of 2020 (2Q20). Worldwide server shipments grew 18.4% year over year to nearly 3.2 million units in 2Q20.

Volume server revenue was up 22.1%

Additionally, volume server revenue was up 22.1% to $18.7 billion, while midrange server revenue declined 0.4% to about $3.3 billion and high-end systems grew by 44.1% to $1.9 billion.

Paul Maguranis, senior research analyst, Infrastructure Platforms and Technologies of IDC, said,

“Global demand for enterprise servers was strong during the second quarter of 2020. We certainly see areas of reduced spending, but this was offset by investments made by large cloud builders and enterprises targeting solutions that support shifting infrastructure needs caused by the global pandemic. Investments in Asia/Pacific were also particularly strong, growing 31% year over year.”

When we look at Worldwide Server Unit Shipments, Market Share, and Growth, the Second Quarter of 2020, Dell Technologies is in number 1 position in the server market. HPE/New H3C Group has a market share of 14.9% while Dell Technologies captured a 13.9% share of worldwide revenues.

