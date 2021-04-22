Data center developer and operator, Serverfarm acquires a data center located in El Segundo, with its long-term partner, NantWorks. This acquisition furthers the mission of combining data centers with advanced communications and computing technologies. The 117,500-square-foot, 22 MVA building is host to hyper-scale, transportation, healthcare, and government tenants.

17,500 Square-foot El Segundo facility

The facility is strategically located in a key market close to movie production studios, major aerospace and defense contractors, research and development companies, and corporate campuses. The facility is also connected to Tier 1 and dark fiber providers, offering secure global network on-ramps and meets all HIPAA, HITECH, and PCI compliance requirements. Avner Papouchado, CEO, Serverfarm, said,

“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve been laser focused on delivering much-needed capacity to our clients and partners in the most efficient way possible. The latest phase of our data center acquisition strategy is helping to answer demand for efficiently managed colocation space in a Los Angeles site that’s a launching pad to APAC and the rest of the world. We’re proud to offer our world-class InCommand DMaaS solution in a community that’s home for myself and many of our team members.”

