Serverfarm, data center developer and operator, has acquired a strategic data center located in El Segundo with its long-term partner, NantWorks. This acquisition furthers both companies’ mission of combining state-of-the-art data centers with advanced communications and computing technologies to benefit healthcare, science, media and entertainment.

To answer the demand for efficiently managed colocation space

The 117,500-square-foot, 22 MVA building is host to hyperscale, transportation, healthcare and government tenants. In addition, the data center is well connected to Tier 1 and dark fiber providers, offering secure global network on-ramps. The facility meets all HIPAA, HITECH and PCI compliance requirements. The LAX1 facility will fulfill key data center requirements to a well-established and fast-growing market.

Avner Papouchado, CEO of Serverfarm, said,

“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve been laser-focused on delivering much-needed capacity to our clients and partners in the most efficient way possible. The latest phase of our data center acquisition strategy is helping to answer the demand for efficiently managed colocation space in a Los Angeles site that’s a launching pad to APAC and the rest of the world. We’re proud to offer our world-class InCommand DMaaS solution in a community that’s home for myself and many of our team members.”

This acquisition strategy aligns with Serverfarm’s sustainability mission. Serverfarm acquires and modernizes facilities, applying its Data Center Management as a Service (DMaaS) solution, which is powered by InCommand, to manage enterprise workloads in an automated, highly efficient manner.

See more Data Center News