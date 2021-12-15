Global data center company, Serverfarm introduced its first hyper-scale facility, ISR3, in Israel. The facility, located in central Israel, is being developed in partnership with Israel Infrastructure Fund. ISR3 will bring 9 MW of critical capacity to Israel’s digital economy in the second half of 2022.

9 MW of critical capacity

Serverfarm’s, whose portfolio and operations span over 700 locations in 45 countries, new facility is the first Middle East-based facility and venture. Israel, also named as Silicon Valley of the Middle East, is expecting exponential data center growth, thanks to its rich high-tech enterprise market coupled with hyper-scale cloud zones announced recently. Avner Papouchado, Founder and CEO of Serverfarm said,

« As leading tech and hyper-scale organizations continue to expand into Israel and across the Middle East, we see an opportunity to leverage our expertise and deep roots in this region. With the launch of ISR3, we’re bringing world-class multi-tenant data centers to Israel, allowing organizations to rapidly tap into this growing region and innovate at scale. We’re also introducing our world-leading InCommand DMaaS to the region so more IT and data center leaders can optimize their operations and focus on innovation and digital transformation. »

