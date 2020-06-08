ServerFarm has announced the project to add 14MW of new critical capacity to ServerFarm’s Toronto data center included a major construction phase, which was completed during the virus outbreak. Power availability of the facility is now over 21 MW. the company announced that the reuse of the existing 80,000-square-foot building shell cuts embodied carbon by an estimated 75%.

21 MW power availability

ServerFarm also stated that the expansion was executed with the support of TD Securities, Israel Discount Bank, and others.

According to the announcement, the additional capacity has already been delivered to new customers. ServerFarm will also join the United Nations in celebrating World Environment Day on June 5. Avner Papouchado, CEO of ServerFarm said,